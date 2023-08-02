aha Nenu Super Woman Continues to Soar as ANGELS Invest 90 Lakhs in the Third Week!

The highly acclaimed business reality show, aha Nenu Super Woman, creates waves in the Telugu states with its outstanding success and business pitches from women entrepreneurs. Following the phenomenal achievements in the first and second weeks, the ANGELS are all set to invest 90 Lakhs in the third week, which is scheduled to premiere on aha on the 4th and 5th of August 2023 at 7 PM, further fueling the dreams of budding women entrepreneurs.

In the initial two weeks, Nenu Super Woman witnessed a total investment of 3 crores across various startup companies. The dynamic pitches and ingenious concepts presented by companies like Ammamma's, Vapra, Zithara, Bioras Pharma, Tummy Friendly Foods, Doggy Ville, and others have captivated and inspired the audience. This week viewers can expect a riveting experience as the contestants showcase their remarkable business acumen and innovative ideas, making the show a true game-changer in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The show, which provides Telugu States' aspiring women entrepreneurs with a unique platform to turn their dreams into reality, has received an overwhelming response and appreciation from viewers across the region. The ANGELS – (Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox; Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela Inc; Renuka Bodla, Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures; Sudhakar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Abhi Bus; Dodla Deepa Reddy, Founder of Dodla Dairy; Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronic; and Dr Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Colleges,) successful entrepreneurs, are keen on nurturing and empowering these young minds with their mentorship and funding.

(Tune in to aha on the 4th and 5th of August to catch the exciting second week of Nenu Super Woman, where dreams meet opportunities and entrepreneurship takes centre stage.)