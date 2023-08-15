Live
'BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’
Mumbai: Comedian and television personality Krushna Abhishek graced the Grand Finale of the second season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and left everyone in splits as he assumed the avatar of Jackie Shroff or Bollywood’s Jaggu Dada.
He also cracked jokes on Badshah’ footwear choices as he said, “We place our shoes in the cupboard but, Badshah has to park his shoes in the garage”.
Krushna Abhishek was particularly hung up on pulling his leg as he addressed by his real name, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia as he kept saying, “It’s your buoy Sisodia”, which is Badshah’s signature on his songs in the form of “It’s your buoy Badshah”.
He also said that the instance of a cell phone being spotted near Pooja Bhatt during one of the episodes was done by some notorious graphic artiste on Photoshop.
Throughout his gig, Krushna Abhishek’s Jaggu dada kept hitting on Pooja Bhatt as a part of his skit which even left Pooja’s father Mahesh Bhatt cracking up.
As he left, he told Mahesh Bhatt that he is taking Badshah as a collateral until Pooja says yes to his proposal.