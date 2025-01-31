Daaku Maharaj to Release on This OTT Platform

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj has been a huge hit since its release on January 12.

The movie stars Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath, with Urvashi Rautela in an item song. It has done very well at the box office and is called a blockbuster.

Fans are now waiting for the movie to release online. Netflix has confirmed it owns the digital rights. Rumours say it will stream from the second week of February.

The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. However, Netflix hasn't confirmed the exact date yet. Fans are excited as the news spreads on social media.