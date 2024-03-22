Did Netflix Just Secure Jr. NTR's Devara Streaming Rights for a Record Price?

Mark your calendars because Devara, his highly anticipated movie, hits theatres worldwide on April 5, 2024. The excitement doesn't stop there! Streaming giant Netflix secured the online rights to this pan-Indian film for a record-breaking Rs 155 crore, making it the most expensive digital acquisition for a Telugu movie to date.

Devara is an action-packed drama directed by Koratala Siva, who previously collaborated with Jr. NTR on the blockbuster Janatha Garage. This film also marks Jr. NTR's grand return after the global phenomenon that was RRR. Adding to the intrigue, rumours suggest Jr. NTR will portray both a father and son in the movie!



Janhvi Kapoor is set to make a splash in Tollywood (the Telugu film industry) as the leading lady opposite Jr. NTR. Saif Ali Khan takes on the antagonist role, while Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and a talented supporting cast round out the ensemble.



Devara promises to be a visual extravaganza. Reports suggest a whopping Rs 140 crore is being poured into the film's special effects, ensuring stunning visuals that will transport viewers to the heart of the story. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, while R Rathnavelu handles cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad takes the reins on editing.



While fans are eager to dive into Devara, there will be a wait after the theatrical release before it hits Netflix. Reports suggest a minimum gap of 56 days, allowing the film to enjoy its time on the big screen. But with its action-packed storyline, A-list cast, and breathtaking visuals, Devara is shaping up to be a movie worth waiting for, whether you catch it in theatres or on Netflix!



In the meantime, Jr. NTR fans can look forward to his upcoming project, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this high-profile film boasts a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

