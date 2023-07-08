  • Menu
‘Farzi’ ranked number 2 on IMDb global top-rated series of 2023

At the beginning of this year, renowned director duo Raj & DK came up with the show “Farzi” starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The series gained unanimous reception from all corners, and it has shattered records on Prime Video. The series has depicted its supremacy at the global level as it ranked number 2 on IMDb’s global top-rated series of 2023.

“Farzi” is the only Indian show to feature on this elite list. Time and again, Raj & DK have proved their mettle. Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Chittaranjan Giri, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Kavya Thapar played crucial roles in this crime comedy thriller series.



