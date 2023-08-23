Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week

Live
Last week, there was quite disappointment for Telugu movie lovers, as no biggies were released and even there are no sensations from small films. But, this week there are a few exciting movies lined up for theatrical release. Apart from these theatrical releases, some interesting content is coming to OTT. Let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.
THEATRES:
King Of Kotha (Malayalam film – Other languages dub) – August 24
Gandeevadhari Arjuna (Telugu film) – August 25
Bedurulanka 2012 (Telugu film) – August 25
Dream Girl 2 (Hindi film) – August 25
Toby (Kannada film) – August 25
Boys Hostel (Telugu dubbed version of Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare) – August 26
OTT
Bajao (Hindi web series) – August 23- Jio Cinema
Bro (Telugu film – Other languages dub) – August 25- Netflix
Baby (Telugu film) – August 25- Aha
Aakhri Sach (Hindi web series) – August 25- Disney Plus Hotstar