Here’s what is streaming this week in OTT

OTTplatforms are all set to treat audiences with a fresh slate of movies and web series spanning mythological horror, family drama, action thrillers, and gripping comedies. From Kajol’s chilling horror saga Maa on Netflix to Rakhee Gulzar’s family drama Aamar Boss on ZEE5, here’s a full guide to what you can watch.

Netflix

Maa

The highlight of this week’s OTT lineup is Maa, a mythological horror film starring Kajol. Playing Ambika, Kajol portrays a grieving mother who visits her late husband’s hometown with her daughter, only to be confronted by a terrifying demonic curse. Part of the expanding Shaitaan universe created by Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, the film promises spine-chilling thrills rooted in Indian mythology.

ZEE5

Aamar Boss

One of the most anticipated Bengali dramas, Aamar Boss explores the bond between a mother and son in an unusual office setting. Animesh, a 40-year-old publishing house owner, faces a dramatic turn when his mother, Shubhra (Rakhee Gulzar), joins his office as an intern after recovering from heart surgery. The emotional tug-of-war between professional responsibilities and family expectations creates a moving narrative. Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film also stars Srabanti Chatterjee.

Shodha

Shodha dives into the psychological and emotional turmoil of Rohit, a sharp lawyer whose life takes a bizarre turn when he mysteriously fails to recognize his own wife. With Pawan Kumar and Siri Ravikumar in lead roles, the film presents a gripping courtroom-meets-family drama filled with twists, questioning morality and human memory.

JioHotstar

Eenie Meanie

Action lovers are in for a treat with Eenie Meanie, a high-octane heist-thriller. The story follows Edie (Samara Weaving), a reformed getaway driver who is pulled back into her dangerous past to save her unreliable ex-boyfriend. Directed by Shawn Simmons and backed by Deadpool creators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film promises nail-biting sequences. The cast includes Karl Glusman, Andy Garcia, Kyanna Simone, and Randall Park.

Peacemaker: Season 2

The much-awaited second season of Peacemaker returns with John Cena reprising his role as the eccentric anti-hero, Christopher Smith.

This time, the narrative digs deeper into Peacemaker’s psyche, exploring his emotional struggles and complex personal journey, while still serving action, humor, and over-the-top superhero drama that made the first season a hit.

Sun NXT

Kapata Nataka Sutradhari

This Telugu thriller from 2021 is finally reaching wider audiences through OTT. The story revolves around a shocking gold scam involving Sharma Bank’s loan scheme. Customers discover that the gold they pledged was fake, unraveling a dark tale of corruption and betrayal. Starring Vijay Shankar and Sampath, the film captures the intensity of financial crime with gripping suspense.

Kolahalam

On a lighter yet thought-provoking note, Kolahalam is a Malayalam drama blending humor with family conflict. The narrative captures the 16-hour gap between an elderly man’s death and his funeral, exposing the quirks, tensions, and humanity within a family. With standout performances by Santhosh Puthan, Anusha Aravindakshan, and Vishnu Balakrishnan, the film balances comedy with social commentary.

Sony LIV

4.5 Gang

Malayalam cinema continues to push boundaries with 4.5 Gang, a web series directed by Krishand. Based on true events and set in the chaotic underbelly of Trivandrum, the show combines gritty realism with dark comedy. The quirky gang at the center of the narrative pulls viewers into a world of crime and absurdity, delivering both laughs and shocks. The series starts streaming on August 29, 2025.

Prime Video

Songs of Paradise

Though not releasing this Friday, Songs of Paradise deserves attention ahead of its August 29 premiere in Prime Video. Starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, the film draws inspiration from the life of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, Kashmir’s “Melody Queen.” By portraying her journey across two time periods, the film highlights her defiance against societal norms and her role in sparking a cultural movement through music. Directed by Danish Renzu, it features an ensemble including Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, and Lillete Dubey.

From mythological horror to family sagas, from crime thrillers to musical dramas, this weekend’s OTT lineup caters to every mood. With Kajol’s Maa leading the charge on Netflix, Rakhee Gulzar’s heartfelt performance in Aamar Boss on ZEE5, and international thrillers like Eenie Meanie on JioHotstar, viewers are spoiled for choice. Add to that regional gems like Kolahalam and Kapata Nataka Sutradhari on Sun NXT, and there’s truly something for everyone to binge this weekend.