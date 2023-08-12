‘Jailer’ OTT debut details revealed!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film ‘Jailer’ has hit the theatres, creating a wave of excitement among fans. The movie has been well-received by the audience, and there are high expectations for its box office collections this weekend. However, it has been revealed that the film has already secured an OTT streaming partner for its digital release.

The film’s story revolves around Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a retired jailer, who embarks on a journey to find his missing son Arjun (Vasant Ravi). As Muthu searches for his son, he uncovers truths that lead to unexpected revelations.

While several companies have shown interest in acquiring the digital rights to the movie, it appears that Sun Pictures’ subsidiary company, SunNxt, has secured the OTT rights. Although an official announcement is awaited, there is an update that the movie could be available for streaming from September last week.

‘Beast’ fame Nelson Mandela directorial has music composed by Anirudh. Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Jailer’ features guest appearances by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar.