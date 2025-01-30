  • Menu
Latest OTT Hits: Pushpa 2, Breach, and More—January 30 Releases!

x

Highlights

On January 30, a fresh batch of exciting content lands on OTT platforms, offering a variety of genres from action thrillers to drama and comedy.

exciting content in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. These include a mix of family-friendly films, action-packed movies, and thrilling crime series to keep audiences entertained. On January 30 alone, six new releases are available across different streaming platforms. Here's a look at where you can watch them:

Netflix:

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu action thriller) – January 30
  • The Recruit Season 2 (English thriller web series) – January 30
  • American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (English crime thriller documentary) – January 29
  • Faceless* January 31

Amazon Prime:

  • You Are Cordially Invited (English comedy) – January 30
  • Friday Night Lights Season 5 (English romantic drama web series) – January 30
  • Breach (Hollywood sci-fi action thriller) – January 30

ETV Win:

  • Pothugadda (Telugu revenge thriller) – January 30

Zee5:

Identity (Malayalam crime action thriller) – January 31

Disney Plus Hotstar:

  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (English animated superhero) – January 29
  • The Secret of the Shielders (Hindi adventure thriller web series) – January 31

Key Highlights:

  • Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is one of the most anticipated Telugu action thrillers. The film has already made over ₹1900 crore at the box office and is now available for streaming.
  • Pothugadda is a Telugu revenge thriller, revolving around a love couple caught in a political conflict.
  • Identity is a Malayalam action thriller featuring Trisha and Thovino Thomas. It will be available for streaming on January 31.
