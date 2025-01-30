Latest OTT Hits: Pushpa 2, Breach, and More—January 30 Releases!

exciting content in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. These include a mix of family-friendly films, action-packed movies, and thrilling crime series to keep audiences entertained. On January 30 alone, six new releases are available across different streaming platforms. Here's a look at where you can watch them:

Netflix:

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu action thriller) – January 30

The Recruit Season 2 (English thriller web series) – January 30

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (English crime thriller documentary) – January 29

Faceless* January 31

Amazon Prime:

You Are Cordially Invited (English comedy) – January 30

Friday Night Lights Season 5 (English romantic drama web series) – January 30

Breach (Hollywood sci-fi action thriller) – January 30

ETV Win:

Pothugadda (Telugu revenge thriller) – January 30

Zee5:

Identity (Malayalam crime action thriller) – January 31

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (English animated superhero) – January 29

The Secret of the Shielders (Hindi adventure thriller web series) – January 31

