Latest OTT Hits: Pushpa 2, Breach, and More—January 30 Releases!
On January 30, a fresh batch of exciting content lands on OTT platforms, offering a variety of genres from action thrillers to drama and comedy.
exciting content in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. These include a mix of family-friendly films, action-packed movies, and thrilling crime series to keep audiences entertained. On January 30 alone, six new releases are available across different streaming platforms. Here's a look at where you can watch them:
Netflix:
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu action thriller) – January 30
- The Recruit Season 2 (English thriller web series) – January 30
- American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (English crime thriller documentary) – January 29
- Faceless* January 31
Amazon Prime:
- You Are Cordially Invited (English comedy) – January 30
- Friday Night Lights Season 5 (English romantic drama web series) – January 30
- Breach (Hollywood sci-fi action thriller) – January 30
ETV Win:
- Pothugadda (Telugu revenge thriller) – January 30
Zee5:
Identity (Malayalam crime action thriller) – January 31
Disney Plus Hotstar:
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (English animated superhero) – January 29
- The Secret of the Shielders (Hindi adventure thriller web series) – January 31
Key Highlights:
- Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is one of the most anticipated Telugu action thrillers. The film has already made over ₹1900 crore at the box office and is now available for streaming.
- Pothugadda is a Telugu revenge thriller, revolving around a love couple caught in a political conflict.
- Identity is a Malayalam action thriller featuring Trisha and Thovino Thomas. It will be available for streaming on January 31.
