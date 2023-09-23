Nani launches Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ trailer

If you are really waiting to watch a wholesome family entertainer in the OTT space, the Amazon Prime series “Kumari Srimathi” with Swapna Cinema backing it is going to be the perfect choice.The very talented and award-winning actressNithya Menen plays the lead role in this series and the motion poster as well as the teaser received a superb response. Today, Natural Star Nani launched the trailer of “Kumari Srimathi.”

Judging by the trailer, “Kumari Srimathi” is the journey of a bold woman who re-writes the rules of her own, in order to attain only ambition in her life. She breaks typecasts in family and village, in the process of accomplishing her strong desire to become successful in life.

Nithya Menen portrayed the modern woman of this era and she is simply superb in it. The presence of many noted actors such as Gautami, Naresh, Talluri Rameshwari, Murali Mohan, Praneeta Patnaik, and Thiruveer assures an out-and-out entertainment with some drama in the series.

Popular director Srinivas Avasarala provided the screenplay and dialogues for the web series, while Gomtesh Upadhye helmed it. The 7-part series has songs by Staccato and Kamran, whereas Mohana Krishna is the cinematographer. Latha Naidu is the production designer, while Srujana Adusumilli is the editor and Chandu Nimmagadda is the executive producer.

“Kumari Srimathi” will be making its OTT debut on Prime Video on September 28, to provide a pleasant experience to the audience in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.