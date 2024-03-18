OTT: ‘Dhootha’ sequel on board; official announcement soon

The OTT debut of Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya in the suspense thriller "Dhootha," directed by Vikram K Kumar, created waves upon its release on Amazon Prime Video last December 1st. Combining elements of suspense with the supernatural, the series garnered solid viewership and received praise from both critics and audiences alike.



Delving into the age-old debate of good journalism versus bad journalism, "Dhootha" captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Now, exciting news awaits fans as reports suggest that a sequel to the acclaimed series is in the works.

According to the latest updates, the official announcement regarding the sequel to "Dhootha" is set to be made on March 19th, Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video is slated to unveil its content slate for 2024 on the same day, hinting at multiple exciting announcements, including the highly anticipated sequel.

The first installment of "Dhootha" not only showcased Naga Chaitanya's prowess as an actor but also featured a talented ensemble cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles. Produced by Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment, the series captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline and compelling characters.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement on March 19th, anticipation is at an all-time high for the sequel to "Dhootha." With the promise of more thrilling twists and turns, the sequel is poised to continue the legacy of its predecessor and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.



