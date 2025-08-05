  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Paranthu Po Tamil Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay

Paranthu Po Tamil Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay
x

Paranthu Po Tamil Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay

Highlights

Paranthu Po, the Tamil musical comedy directed by Ram, is now streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.

Paranthu Po is a new Tamil movie. It is now streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium from August 1, 2025.

To watch it, you need a plan starting from ₹99 per month.

The story is about a father and his small son. When the mother is away, they go on a fun road trip.

They meet new people, face funny situations, and become close to each other.

This movie is directed by Ram. It is a simple and happy film with songs and comedy.

It is good for both kids and adults. A great choice for family time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick