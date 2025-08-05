Live
Paranthu Po Tamil Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay
Highlights
Paranthu Po, the Tamil musical comedy directed by Ram, is now streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.
Paranthu Po is a new Tamil movie. It is now streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium from August 1, 2025.
To watch it, you need a plan starting from ₹99 per month.
The story is about a father and his small son. When the mother is away, they go on a fun road trip.
They meet new people, face funny situations, and become close to each other.
This movie is directed by Ram. It is a simple and happy film with songs and comedy.
It is good for both kids and adults. A great choice for family time.
