Paranthu Po Tamil Movie Now Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay

Paranthu Po is a new Tamil movie. It is now streaming on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium from August 1, 2025.

To watch it, you need a plan starting from ₹99 per month.

The story is about a father and his small son. When the mother is away, they go on a fun road trip.

They meet new people, face funny situations, and become close to each other.

This movie is directed by Ram. It is a simple and happy film with songs and comedy.

It is good for both kids and adults. A great choice for family time.