P.V. Narasimha Rao Biopic Series Begins Pre-Production, Set to Premiere on Aha

There's exciting news for fans of Indian history! A biopic is being made about one of India's most important leaders, the late Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

This new series will be directed by the famous filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for award-winning movies. The story will be based on a well-regarded book called ‘Half Lion,’ written by Vinay Sitapati.

Aha, the platform where you can watch this series, announced the project recently. They said they're proud to tell the story of this remarkable leader who received the Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honor.

This project is a collaboration between Aha and Applause Entertainment. They had already announced they would work together on a series called ‘Half Lion,’ which will be in two languages and explore the life of the late Prime Minister.

The series is currently being planned and will be made in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It will be available to viewers across India.

Mr. Rao is remembered for his crucial role in improving India's economy during his time as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. He's called the ‘Father of Economic Reforms’ in India because he helped remove unnecessary government controls on businesses.

During his leadership, Manmohan Singh, the then Finance Minister, played a key role in saving India from an economic crisis and starting the process of economic change.

Recently, Mr. Rao was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contributions to the country. This honor has increased the excitement for the upcoming series about his life.