Rajamouli emphasized ‘Bahubali: Crown of Blood’ role in broadening ‘Bahubali’ universe

The Bahubali franchise, renowned for its monumental success in Indian cinema, expands its universe with the forthcoming animated series, "Bahubali: Crown of Blood." Produced by S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, and Shobhu Yarlagadda under the banners of Graphic India and Arka Media, the series is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 17th.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content at Disney Plus Hotstar, expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its appeal to both children and adults. Director SS Rajamouli emphasized the series' role in broadening the Bahubali universe, offering deeper insights into character arcs and backstories.

Sharad Devarajan from Graphic India praised Rajamouli and Yarlagadda for their vision, assuring fans that the animated series maintains the dramatic intensity of the original films. Actor Sharad Kelkar, who lends his voice to the series, anticipates its success akin to the Hindi-dubbed version of the movies.

Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda emphasized the series as a natural extension of the Bahubali journey, promising continued entertainment and immersion for fans.