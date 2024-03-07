‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ update: Shooting set to start soon

The highly anticipated second season of the Tollywood star Venkatesh's debut OTT series, "Rana Naidu," is gearing up to start its shooting on March 25, 2024. The web series, which premiered on Netflix last March, has been well-received, prompting the streaming platform to officially announce the production of a second season.









"Rana Naidu" features Venkatesh alongside his nephew Rana Daggubati. Directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, the show is an Indian adaptation of the popular American TV series Ray Donovan. The first season introduced viewers to a gripping narrative and a stellar cast.













The shooting for the second season is set to commence later this month, bringing back familiar characters from the first season and introducing new faces to the storyline. Fans can expect an official announcement with more details about the upcoming season shortly.

"Rana Naidu" has successfully blended the allure of Tollywood with the digital streaming space, and the news of its second season has generated considerable excitement among fans. Stay tuned for further updates on the production and release of "Rana Naidu" Season 2.