Sankalp Reddy- Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘IB71’ to make OTT debut soon

Tollywood director Sankalp Reddy who helmed the films “Ghazi” and “Anthariksham” recently made his Bollywood debut with “IB71.” Vidyut Jamwal played the lead role in this espionage thriller. Aditya Shastri provided the film’s story.

The movie is about an IB agent who is given the responsibility to prevent China and Pakistan from attacking India. The film fared moderately at the box office. Now the news is that “IB71” will be available for streaming from July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, Suvrat Joshi, and Diwakar Dhyani played prominent roles in this patriotic spy thriller. Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar produced the film.