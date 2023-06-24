Live
- Dil Raju becomes nostalgic about ‘Tholiprema’
- Tollywood box-office looks busy in September
- Sankalp Reddy- Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘IB71’ to make OTT debut soon
- Karthi’s ‘Japan’ is in final stages of shoot
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser: A feast to fans
- Ram Charan, Upasana poses with little mega princess
- South West Monsoon most delayed in past 10 years
- Unique welcome for Modi in Egypt. Saree clad women sing Song from Sholay
- PM Modi constantly monitoring Manipur situation, no death since Jun 13: Amit Shah tells all-party meet
- Southwest monsoon gains momentum, heavy rainfall predicted across India
Sankalp Reddy- Vidyut Jamwal’s ‘IB71’ to make OTT debut soon
Highlights
Tollywood director Sankalp Reddy who helmed the films “Ghazi” and “Anthariksham” recently made his Bollywood debut with “IB71.” Vidyut Jamwal played...
Tollywood director Sankalp Reddy who helmed the films “Ghazi” and “Anthariksham” recently made his Bollywood debut with “IB71.” Vidyut Jamwal played the lead role in this espionage thriller. Aditya Shastri provided the film’s story.
The movie is about an IB agent who is given the responsibility to prevent China and Pakistan from attacking India. The film fared moderately at the box office. Now the news is that “IB71” will be available for streaming from July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, Suvrat Joshi, and Diwakar Dhyani played prominent roles in this patriotic spy thriller. Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar produced the film.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS