Streaming spotlight: Top films and shows to watch this week

As 2025 draws to a close, streaming platforms are offering an eclectic mix of films and series, ranging from high-octane action dramas to psychological thrillers and post-apocalyptic sagas. Whether you’re in the mood for Telugu cinema, Canadian thrillers, or global hits, there’s something for every viewer. This holiday season, Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar are serving up a variety of stories that entertain, challenge, and captivate audiences worldwide.

Netflix

Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka stands out as an action comedy-drama featuring Ram Pothineni, Upendra, and Bhagyashri Borse. Billed as a “biopic of a fan,” the film explores how fandom shapes identity and ambition through the story of Sagar, a devoted admirer of superstar Surya Kumar, famously known as the Andhra King. Directed by Mahesh Babu P with music by Vivek–Mervin, the film earned critical praise for performances despite underperforming at the box office. Fans can now catch it streaming on Netflix.

Baahubali: The Epic

Meanwhile, Baahubali: The Epic returns in a remastered edition, unifying S.S. Rajamouli’s monumental two-part saga into a single 3-hour and 44-minute experience. The 10th-anniversary edition re-edits the story of Amarendra Baahubali’s rise and Mahendra Baahubali’s quest for justice, featuring enhanced visuals and a Dolby Atmos upgrade by M.M. Keeravani. Released worldwide on October 31, 2025, it is now available for streaming.

Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita, a dark crime comedy by JK Chandru, stars Keerthy Suresh as Rita, a young woman in Pondicherry whose life spirals into chaos when her mother accidentally kills a notorious gangster. The family’s decision to hide the body leads to a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase involving corrupt cops, rival gangs, and the gangster’s son. The film is available on Netflix in multiple languages.

Stranger Things S5-V3

The highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5 is rolling out in three volumes, with the series finale set for December 31, 2025. Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4) premiered on November 26, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 5–7) on December 25. Episode 3, “The Turnbow Trap,” highlights Will Byers’ insight into Vecna’s next moves, while Holly Wheeler navigates a dangerous mind trap. The finale, “The Rightside Up,” spans 2 hours and 8 minutes, promising an epic conclusion.

Prime Video

Love U Muddu

Love U Muddu, a Kannada romantic drama inspired by the real-life story of Akash Narayankar and Anjali Bhai Shinde from Solapur, follows photographer Karna and teacher Sumathi whose relationship is tested after a tragic accident leaves her unresponsive. Starring Siddu Moolimani and Reshmaa with music by Aniruddha Sastry, the film is now streaming in multiple Indian languages on Prime Video.

ZEE5

Vritta

Vritta, a mystery thriller directed by Likith Kumar, explores survival and psychological trauma. The story follows Siddharth, a financially struggling man whose journey through a remote forest for a loan turns into a harrowing fight for survival after an accident forces him to confront past traumas. Starring Maahir Mohiuddin, Chaithra J Achar, and Harini Sundararajan with music by Antony M.G. and Hari Krishanth S., the film has been available on ZEE5 since December 25, 2025.

JioHotstar

Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight, a dark comedy-drama directed by Karan Kandhari and featuring a standout performance by Radhika Apte, chronicles the surreal transformations of Uma, a Mumbai woman trapped in a loveless arranged marriage. Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and earning a BAFTA Outstanding Debut nomination, it is now streaming on JioHotstar.

40 Acres

From North America, 40 Acres delivers a gripping post-apocalyptic tale. Directed by R.T. Thorne, the film stars Danielle Deadwyler as the matriarch defending her family’s 40-acre farm in a future plagued by famine and violence. Set 200 years after the American Civil War, the story depicts descendants of Black farmers fighting off a militia and cannibals. After premiering at TIFF in 2024 and U.S. theaters on July 4, 2025, the film is streaming on both Hulu and JioHotstar.

This holiday season, streaming platforms are proving that diverse storytelling knows no bounds. From fan-inspired Telugu dramas to remastered cinematic epics, dark comedies, psychological thrillers, and post-apocalyptic adventures, audiences have a rich array of content to explore. With films like Andhra King Taluka, Baahubali: The Epic, Revolver Rita, and series like Stranger Things Season 5, 2025 is ending on a high note for global entertainment enthusiasts, making it the perfect time to binge, stream, and celebrate cinematic storytelling