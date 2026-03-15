This week’s OTT releases: What to watch across streaming platforms

The OTT space continues to expand with a wide variety of films arriving across multiple platforms this week. From romantic dramas and comedy entertainers to psychological thrillers and big-budget international sequels, streaming services are offering diverse content for audiences. Platforms such as ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar have added several new titles that cater to different tastes and language preferences. Here is a closer look at the latest films now available for streaming.

ZEE5

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

The Telugu comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has now made its way to digital streaming after its theatrical release during the Sankranti festival. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film features Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in key roles. The story revolves around Ram Sathyanarayana, a Hyderabad-based winemaker whose ambitions take him overseas after his product fails to gain acceptance locally. His journey takes him to Spain, where he meets Manasa and develops a romantic connection with her. However, things become complicated when he returns to India and has to deal with the consequences of his actions while maintaining his relationship with his wife Bala Mani. Blending humor with emotional drama, the film explores relationships, personal choices, and the chaos that unfolds when life takes unexpected turns. The film is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on ZEE5.

Pookie

Another addition to the platform is Pookie, a romantic comedy written and directed by Ganesh Chandra. Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, the film focuses on the evolving nature of modern relationships among Gen-Z. The film stars Ajay Dhishan and R. K. Dhanusha in the lead roles, portraying young characters navigating the complexities of love, commitment, and emotional maturity in today’s digital age. Veteran actors including Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, and Vivek Prasanna appear in supporting roles. Music and editing duties for the film are handled by Vijay Antony. With its youthful narrative and contemporary themes, Pookie aims to capture the emotional highs and lows of modern romance.

Netflix

Funky

The Telugu comedy-drama Funky is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by K. V. Anudeep, the film tells the humorous and chaotic story of a young filmmaker determined to make his first movie at any cost. The film features Vishwak Sen as Komal and Kayadu Lohar as Chitra. Komal’s dream of becoming a successful director leads him into a series of outrageous situations as he desperately tries to arrange funding for his project. In a bizarre twist, he even attempts to win the affection of his producer’s daughter in order to keep the budget flowing. Produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Made in Korea

Another interesting addition on Netflix is Made in Korea, an Indo–South Korean comedy-drama directed by Ra. Karthik. The film stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role as Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu who travels to Seoul in pursuit of her long-cherished dream. Inspired by Korean pop culture, Shenba sets out with a romanticized vision of life in South Korea. However, her journey quickly confronts her with the realities of living in a foreign country. Along the way, she encounters loneliness, cultural barriers, and moments of betrayal. Despite these challenges, she gradually discovers her inner strength while building meaningful friendships. The film also features Park Hye-jin in a pivotal role and is produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under the banner of Rise East Entertainment.

Gladiator II

The epic historical drama Gladiator II has also begun streaming on Netflix in several international regions including India. Directed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the film serves as a sequel to the Oscar-winning classic Gladiator. The movie stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who finds himself drawn into the brutal world of gladiatorial combat. The cast also includes Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in powerful roles. Set years after the events of the original film, the story follows Lucius as he enters the Colosseum and confronts the corrupt rulers of Rome, continuing the legacy of courage and rebellion that defined the earlier chapter.

Amazon Prime Video

Couple Friendly

The romantic drama Couple Friendly is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi as Siva and Mithra, a young couple navigating the complexities of a modern live-in relationship in Chennai. Siva, an interior designer from Nellore, and Mithra, an ambitious IT professional, decide to live together while pursuing their careers. However, their relationship soon faces challenges as professional pressures and personal insecurities begin to strain their bond. The film explores the emotional realities of contemporary relationships while highlighting how ambition, independence, and communication shape modern partnerships. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada and previously received an ‘A’ certificate during its theatrical run.

Lockdown

The psychological thriller Lockdown, starring Anupama Parameswaran, is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by AR Jeeva, the film is set during the COVID-19 pandemic and unfolds in the city of Chennai. Anupama plays Anitha, a determined woman from a middle-class background whose life takes a disturbing turn during the nationwide lockdown. As she finds herself trapped in a tense and uncertain situation, the narrative explores themes of fear, isolation, and mental stress. The film features a strong supporting cast including Charle, Livingston, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, and Redin Kingsley.

JioHotstar

Zootopia 2

The much-awaited animated sequel Zootopia 2 has arrived on JioHotstar in India with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film continues the adventures of beloved characters from the original Oscar-winning animated film Zootopia.

The story follows police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they investigate a mysterious case involving a hidden reptilian population in the city. Their investigation leads them to Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival disrupts the delicate balance of Zootopia. As the duo goes undercover in unfamiliar districts, they uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens the peace of the entire city.

With multiple streaming platforms releasing fresh content across languages and genres, OTT audiences have plenty of options to explore this week. From lighthearted romantic comedies and relationship dramas to psychological thrillers and large-scale international productions, the latest lineup offers something for every viewer. Whether it is the emotional struggles of modern couples, the ambitious dreams of aspiring filmmakers, or the thrilling adventures of animated detectives, these films highlight the growing diversity of stories now reaching audiences through digital platforms.