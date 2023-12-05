‘Tiger 3’ in OTT: Check out the OTT release date of this Salman starrer

“Tiger 3” which had a decent finish at the theatres with over 450 crore gross at the global box office is all set to make its OTT debut soon. This Salman Khan starrer directed by Maneesh Sharma has Katrina Kaif as the heroine. Shah Rukh Khan gave a cameo and Emraan Hashmi is seen as the main antagonist in the movie.

As per the sources, “Tiger 3” is all set for an OTT release. The word is that the film will be out on Amazon Prime on the 12th of December. An official confirmation will be made soon. “Tiger 3” is the third film in the “Tiger” franchise and was produced by Yash Raj Films on a massive scale. The film was also released in Telugu but failed to make its mark in Telugu states.