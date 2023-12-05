Live
- Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
Just In
‘Tiger 3’ in OTT: Check out the OTT release date of this Salman starrer
Highlights
“Tiger 3” which had a decent finish at the theatres with over 450 crore gross at the global box office is all set to make its OTT debut soon.
“Tiger 3” which had a decent finish at the theatres with over 450 crore gross at the global box office is all set to make its OTT debut soon. This Salman Khan starrer directed by Maneesh Sharma has Katrina Kaif as the heroine. Shah Rukh Khan gave a cameo and Emraan Hashmi is seen as the main antagonist in the movie.
As per the sources, “Tiger 3” is all set for an OTT release. The word is that the film will be out on Amazon Prime on the 12th of December. An official confirmation will be made soon. “Tiger 3” is the third film in the “Tiger” franchise and was produced by Yash Raj Films on a massive scale. The film was also released in Telugu but failed to make its mark in Telugu states.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS