Top 9 New Movies and Series to Watch on OTT Platforms in April 2025

April 2025 is set to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts with an impressive lineup of films and series hitting platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something to captivate every viewer. Here are the top OTT releases you shouldn’t miss this month.

Upcoming OTT Releases in April 2025

1. Chhorii 2

Release Date: April 11

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The chilling horror-thriller Chhorii 2 returns with Sakshi trying to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a dangerous cult, all while battling societal superstitions and horrors that haunt her and the women around her. A perfect pick for fans of spine-tingling suspense.

2. Jewel Thief

Release Date: April 25

Platform: Netflix

In this high-stakes heist film, the crafty con artist Rehan plans an elaborate diamond theft while navigating a dangerous game with his sadistic adversary, Rajan. Full of twists, turns, and mind games, this one promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. Adrishyam Season 2

Release Date: April 4

Platform: Sony LIV

Adrishyam returns with its second season, diving deeper into the lives of two undercover intelligence officers working for the Bharat Intelligence Agency. As they track terror risks and navigate personal struggles, this espionage thriller is full of intrigue and action.

4. Chamak: The Conclusion

Release Date: April 4

Platform: Sony LIV

In this compelling drama, the toxic side of the Punjab music industry is explored, showing the fierce competition and dark side of fame. Rohit Jugraj’s gripping narrative pulls you into the ruthless world where artists will do anything to stay on top.

5. Chhaava

Release Date: April 11

Platform: Netflix

Set during the Maratha-Mughal conflict, Chhaava follows the legacy of Shivaji’s death as his son Sambhaji leads a fierce resistance against Aurangzeb’s forces. Packed with action, intrigue, and historical drama, this film is a must-watch for fans of epic battles.

6. The Last of Us Season 2

Release Date: April 13

Platform: JioHotstar

The post-apocalyptic saga continues with Joel and Ellie facing even greater dangers five years after the first season’s events. As the world becomes more unpredictable, the pair is forced to confront not only external threats but the conflicts within themselves.

7. Black Mirror Season 7

Release Date: April 10

Platform: Netflix

Black Mirror returns with its seventh season, bringing six brand-new episodes that explore the dark side of technology and its impact on human life. With each episode offering a self-contained story, this season is sure to delve even deeper into dystopian futures.

8. You: The Final Season

Release Date: April 24

Platform: Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s dark journey comes to an end in You: The Final Season. Seeking a peaceful life in New York City with Kate, Joe’s troubled past threatens to undo everything. This final chapter promises plenty of suspense and psychological twists.

9. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

Release Date: April 11

Platform: JioHotstar

The epic battle between good and evil continues in The Legend of Hanuman as Season 6 dives deeper into the war against Ravana. As the struggle intensifies, Ravana resorts to deceit in an attempt to weaken Ram’s forces, leading to even more thrilling confrontations.

Conclusion

April 2025’s OTT lineup has something for everyone—from pulse-pounding thrillers to captivating dramas and intense historical sagas. Whether you’re in the mood for mind-bending mysteries, epic action, or gripping character stories, these new releases will keep you entertained all month long. Don’t forget to add these titles to your watchlist!