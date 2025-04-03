Live
- Scholarships For Students
- Withhold nod to Elon Musk’s Starlink, says Raghav Chadha in retaliation to US tariffs
- Telangana government to adhere to Supreme Court orders on Kanchan Gachibowli lands: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
- Karnataka High Court Bars Bike Taxis; State Given Three Months to Frame Guidelines
- State-Level Workshop on Minor Irrigation Census Inaugurated in Bengaluru
- Karnataka HC Denies Interim Protection to Elon Musk's X as Centre Stands Firm on 'Law of the Land'
- Startup Mahakumbh kicks off in Delhi, over 3,000 start-ups and 1,000 investors from 50 countries onboard
- Relief for KCR as Telangana High Court Dismisses Rail Roco Case
- Smriti Irani Set to Make a Comeback as an Actress?
- Insurance Gaps to Widen by 2030, Bain & Co. Warns
Top 9 New Movies and Series to Watch on OTT Platforms in April 2025
Check out the top OTT releases in April 2025, including Chhorii 2, Jewel Thief, The Last of Us 2, Black Mirror 7, and more on Netflix, Prime, and JioHotstar!
April 2025 is set to be an exciting month for OTT enthusiasts with an impressive lineup of films and series hitting platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something to captivate every viewer. Here are the top OTT releases you shouldn’t miss this month.
Upcoming OTT Releases in April 2025
1. Chhorii 2
Release Date: April 11
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The chilling horror-thriller Chhorii 2 returns with Sakshi trying to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a dangerous cult, all while battling societal superstitions and horrors that haunt her and the women around her. A perfect pick for fans of spine-tingling suspense.
2. Jewel Thief
Release Date: April 25
Platform: Netflix
In this high-stakes heist film, the crafty con artist Rehan plans an elaborate diamond theft while navigating a dangerous game with his sadistic adversary, Rajan. Full of twists, turns, and mind games, this one promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
3. Adrishyam Season 2
Release Date: April 4
Platform: Sony LIV
Adrishyam returns with its second season, diving deeper into the lives of two undercover intelligence officers working for the Bharat Intelligence Agency. As they track terror risks and navigate personal struggles, this espionage thriller is full of intrigue and action.
4. Chamak: The Conclusion
Release Date: April 4
Platform: Sony LIV
In this compelling drama, the toxic side of the Punjab music industry is explored, showing the fierce competition and dark side of fame. Rohit Jugraj’s gripping narrative pulls you into the ruthless world where artists will do anything to stay on top.
5. Chhaava
Release Date: April 11
Platform: Netflix
Set during the Maratha-Mughal conflict, Chhaava follows the legacy of Shivaji’s death as his son Sambhaji leads a fierce resistance against Aurangzeb’s forces. Packed with action, intrigue, and historical drama, this film is a must-watch for fans of epic battles.
6. The Last of Us Season 2
Release Date: April 13
Platform: JioHotstar
The post-apocalyptic saga continues with Joel and Ellie facing even greater dangers five years after the first season’s events. As the world becomes more unpredictable, the pair is forced to confront not only external threats but the conflicts within themselves.
7. Black Mirror Season 7
Release Date: April 10
Platform: Netflix
Black Mirror returns with its seventh season, bringing six brand-new episodes that explore the dark side of technology and its impact on human life. With each episode offering a self-contained story, this season is sure to delve even deeper into dystopian futures.
8. You: The Final Season
Release Date: April 24
Platform: Netflix
Joe Goldberg’s dark journey comes to an end in You: The Final Season. Seeking a peaceful life in New York City with Kate, Joe’s troubled past threatens to undo everything. This final chapter promises plenty of suspense and psychological twists.
9. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6
Release Date: April 11
Platform: JioHotstar
The epic battle between good and evil continues in The Legend of Hanuman as Season 6 dives deeper into the war against Ravana. As the struggle intensifies, Ravana resorts to deceit in an attempt to weaken Ram’s forces, leading to even more thrilling confrontations.
Conclusion
April 2025’s OTT lineup has something for everyone—from pulse-pounding thrillers to captivating dramas and intense historical sagas. Whether you’re in the mood for mind-bending mysteries, epic action, or gripping character stories, these new releases will keep you entertained all month long. Don’t forget to add these titles to your watchlist!