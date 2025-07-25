Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More

As the weekend approaches, several new web series and movies are hitting OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

This week will be a treat to audiences as many movies and web series are available to binge-watch. From thrillers and comedies to emotional dramas and fantasy adventures, there's something for everyone. Here's your go-to guide for what to stream this week:

Mandala Murders

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Rangeen

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Sarzameen

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Ronth

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 22, 2025

Happy Gilmore 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Trigger

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 24, 2025

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 24, 2025

Hunter Season 2

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Release Date: July 24, 2025

Hitmakers

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 24, 2025

Kannappa

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Show Time

Platform: SunNXT

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Maargan

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25, 2025

X and Y

Platform: SunNXT

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Novocaine

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 25, 2025

WWE Unreal

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 29, 2025

Train Week Storm Area 51