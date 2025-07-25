  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More
x

Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More

Highlights

Discover this week's best OTT releases from Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and more. Explore new web series, movies, and shows across thriller, comedy, drama, and fantasy genres.

As the weekend approaches, several new web series and movies are hitting OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

This week will be a treat to audiences as many movies and web series are available to binge-watch. From thrillers and comedies to emotional dramas and fantasy adventures, there's something for everyone. Here's your go-to guide for what to stream this week:

Mandala Murders

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Rangeen

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Sarzameen

  • Platform: JioHotstar
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

  • Platform: Zee5
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Ronth

  • Platform: JioHotstar
  • Release Date: July 22, 2025

Happy Gilmore 2

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Trigger

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 24, 2025

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 24, 2025

Hunter Season 2

  • Platform: Amazon MX Player
  • Release Date: July 24, 2025

Hitmakers

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 24, 2025

Kannappa

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Show Time

  • Platform: SunNXT
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Maargan

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

X and Y

  • Platform: SunNXT
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

Novocaine

  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Release Date: July 25, 2025

WWE Unreal

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 29, 2025

Train Week Storm Area 51

  • Platform: Netflix
  • Release Date: July 29, 2025
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick