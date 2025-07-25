Live
Top OTT Releases This Week (July 22–29, 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More
Highlights
Discover this week's best OTT releases from Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, and more. Explore new web series, movies, and shows across thriller, comedy, drama, and fantasy genres.
As the weekend approaches, several new web series and movies are hitting OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
This week will be a treat to audiences as many movies and web series are available to binge-watch. From thrillers and comedies to emotional dramas and fantasy adventures, there's something for everyone. Here's your go-to guide for what to stream this week:
Mandala Murders
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Rangeen
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Sarzameen
- Platform: JioHotstar
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Saunkan Saunkanay 2
- Platform: Zee5
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Ronth
- Platform: JioHotstar
- Release Date: July 22, 2025
Happy Gilmore 2
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Trigger
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
Hunter Season 2
- Platform: Amazon MX Player
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
Hitmakers
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 24, 2025
Kannappa
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Show Time
- Platform: SunNXT
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Maargan
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
X and Y
- Platform: SunNXT
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
Novocaine
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Release Date: July 25, 2025
WWE Unreal
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 29, 2025
Train Week Storm Area 51
- Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: July 29, 2025
