Was Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran's OTT Rights Sold for a Record Price?
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Amaran, based on a soldier's life, has sold its OTT rights to Netflix for a record-breaking Rs. 60 crore. This marks not only the highest price for a Sivakarthikeyan film but also highlights the growing popularity of the actor and the increasing value of South Indian content for streaming platforms.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Amaran is already creating a buzz! Not only did the first look posters impress fans with Sivakarthikeyan's new look, but the movie's OTT rights have also been sold for a record-breaking price.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is a biographical film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a brave Indian soldier. The film is backed by the legendary Kamal Haasan's production house.
Record Deal for Amaran
The big news is that streaming giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Amaran for a whopping Rs. 60 crore! This is the highest price ever paid for a Sivakarthikeyan film, shattering the previous record of Rs. 33 crore for his movie Maaveeran. This huge jump in price shows how much Sivakarthikeyan's popularity is growing.
A Story of Courage
Sivakarthikeyan himself expressed his honour on social media to be portraying Major Varadarajan. The movie is inspired by a real-life book about the bravery of Indian soldiers, including the 2016 surgical strikes.
More About Amaran
This is the first time Sivakarthikeyan will be sharing the screen with actress Sai Pallavi. The film also boasts a talented supporting cast and crew, including music by G. V. Prakash and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.
With a powerful story, a record-breaking deal, and a talented team, Amaran is definitely a movie to watch out for!