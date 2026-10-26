Chittoor fast-tracks preparations for municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC polls

Chittoor: District Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran has directed election officials to ensure that all infrastructure and logistical arrangements at the PVKN Degree College counting centre are fully completed by October 31 for the upcoming municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC election vote counting.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Prasad and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Srinivasulu, Joint Collector Rajendran conducted a comprehensive site inspection at the college premises on Sunday.

During the visit, the senior officials thoroughly examined the strong rooms, counting halls, and administrative rooms, reviewing key operational requirements to guarantee a transparent and orderly counting process.

Evaluating facility readiness, JC Rajendran instructed administrative wings to execute all tasks without procedural lapses. He mandated the setup of dedicated reception counters and help desks for incoming personnel, alongside adequate catering and drinking water facilities for deployed staff.

To prevent bottleneck delays or confusion, the Joint Collector emphasized the need for a precise, pre-mapped schedule for transferring ballot boxes from strong rooms to counting tables. He ordered authorities to formulate a clear distribution blueprint mapping specific polling stations to designated counting tables.

Furthermore, Rajendran instructed field officers to implement tight security and transport protocols to ensure the movement of ballot boxes remains strictly controlled.

Reaffirming the strict deadline, he stated that the PVKN Degree College venue must be completely operational by October 31 to facilitate smooth counting for all urban and rural local body seats.