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Chittoor fast-tracks preparations for municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC polls

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Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Prasad and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Srinivasulu, Joint Collector Rajendran conducted a comprehensive site inspection at the college premises on Sunday.

District Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran reviewing layout maps and administrative blueprints with revenue and municipal officials during an on-site inspection of the PVKN Degree College counting centre on Sunday
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District Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran reviewing layout maps and administrative blueprints with revenue and municipal officials during an on-site inspection of the PVKN Degree College counting centre on Sunday

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Chittoor: District Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran has directed election officials to ensure that all infrastructure and logistical arrangements at the PVKN Degree College counting centre are fully completed by October 31 for the upcoming municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC election vote counting.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Prasad and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Srinivasulu, Joint Collector Rajendran conducted a comprehensive site inspection at the college premises on Sunday.

During the visit, the senior officials thoroughly examined the strong rooms, counting halls, and administrative rooms, reviewing key operational requirements to guarantee a transparent and orderly counting process.

Evaluating facility readiness, JC Rajendran instructed administrative wings to execute all tasks without procedural lapses. He mandated the setup of dedicated reception counters and help desks for incoming personnel, alongside adequate catering and drinking water facilities for deployed staff.

To prevent bottleneck delays or confusion, the Joint Collector emphasized the need for a precise, pre-mapped schedule for transferring ballot boxes from strong rooms to counting tables. He ordered authorities to formulate a clear distribution blueprint mapping specific polling stations to designated counting tables.

Furthermore, Rajendran instructed field officers to implement tight security and transport protocols to ensure the movement of ballot boxes remains strictly controlled.

Reaffirming the strict deadline, he stated that the PVKN Degree College venue must be completely operational by October 31 to facilitate smooth counting for all urban and rural local body seats.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

Tags

Chittoor ElectionsVote CountingElection SecurityLocal Body PollsAndhra Pradesh
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