Hyderabad Real Estate Market Sees Year-End Decline in Home Sales

The Hyderabad real estate market 2025 has experienced a slowdown as Hyderabad home sales decline at the close of 2024. December saw a significant 20% drop in home sales registrations compared to the same month in 2023, marking a shift in year-end property trends Hyderabad. This decline reflects the broader real estate slowdown Hyderabad observed in the city during the final months of the year.

According to a recent Hyderabad housing market update by Knight Frank India, only 5,805 properties were registered in December 2024, down from 7,254 properties in December 2023. In terms of transaction value, the total home sales value stood at Rs. 3,590 crore, a 14% year-on-year decline, highlighting the decline in home sales Hyderabad towards the year-end.

Despite the housing market decline in Hyderabad in December, the Hyderabad real estate market 2025 still shows overall growth for the year. The Hyderabad property sales trends reveal a 7% increase in home sales registrations for 2024, with the total transaction value rising sharply by 23%. This indicates that while the real estate market analysis Hyderabad suggests a dip in December, the overall annual performance remains strong.

The Knight Frank India report covered four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy, including both primary and secondary market transactions. The analysis indicates that properties priced below Rs. 50 lakh accounted for the majority of registrations, though there was a noticeable shift towards premium properties, with homes priced at Rs. 1 crore and above making up 14% of total registrations in 2024, up from 10% in 2023.

Notably, properties in the 1,000 to 2,000 sq. ft. range accounted for 69% of all registrations in 2024. Medchal-Malkajgiri led with 42% of property registrations, closely followed by Rangareddy at 41%, while Hyderabad district contributed 17%.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, commented, “A notable shift in buyer preferences has emerged; properties priced below Rs. 50 lakh now account for 60% of registrations, down from 68% in 2023, while the share of properties valued above Rs. 50 lakh has climbed to 40%, up from 32% last year.”

Despite the decline in home sales in Hyderabad in December, the Hyderabad real estate news for 2024 shows a mixed but resilient market, driven by changing buyer preferences and a growing interest in premium properties. The real estate market analysis Hyderabad suggests a continued strong outlook for 2025, despite the recent slowdown.