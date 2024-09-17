Does Car Insurance Cover Flood Damage?

Monsoon season is here, with heavy rainfall throughout the country, inundating many places. During this season, your car may suffer severe damage, including damage to the engine. Before you take your car out, you must drive it carefully across the waterlogged streets. Another important factor for a car owner is to procure comprehensive car insurance and check if it covers damage due to floods.

The type of policy you choose and purchase will determine the coverage of damages caused by floods.

There are two types of policies: comprehensive car insurance and third party car insurance . If you obtain comprehensive car insurance, it will offer extensive coverage, including damage caused by floods, tsunamis, cyclones, etc. On the other hand, if you have procured third-party insurance, you will not be able to receive any financial protection against the damages caused to your car in the floods. It safeguards against damages or losses caused to a third-party individual, vehicle, or property. However, it does not provide coverage for damages to your car.

Flood damage coverage by car insurance

If you are wondering if car insurance covers flood damages, the answer is yes. A comprehensive car insurance policy covers damage to a car caused by floods. During the monsoon season, it is common in some parts of India to be exposed to flash floods. Thus, it is crucial to purchase adequate motor insurance for flood damages, and the best way to do so is to go for comprehensive car insurance.

Once you avail of the basic coverage, you can also include the add-ons offered by several insurance companies. These add-ons provide extra protection in your insurance policy, including engine protection cover, zero depreciation cover, consumables cover, etc.

Due to heavy rainfall, it is common to experience water ingress and waterlogging, which may cause temporary or permanent damage to your car. Therefore, to avoid any financial losses, you must purchase a comprehensive car insurance policy with the necessary add-on covers.

Types of flood damages to a car

You must be aware of the types of flood damage that can be caused to a car. Here’s a list of damages you must keep in mind.

Engine damage: One of the major damages can be caused to the engine due to water ingress. Engine damage can cause permanent damage to the car.

Upholstery damage: Long exposure to rain can damage the interior of your car, including the seats, dashboard lights, and carpet.

Gearbox damage: Damage to the gearbox can be extremely harmful and cause several car malfunctions.

Electrical damage: Short circuits are very common if a car gets caught in floods. They can damage the lights, horn, etc.

What are the car insurance add-ons for flood damage?

Add-ons provide extra protection to the car from unforeseen accidents and damages. Here’s a list of the best car insurance add-ons for flood damages.

Engine protection cover: If you purchase the engine protection add-on for your car insurance, you will be able to get financial coverage for the damages to the engine caused by flood. A standard car insurance policy does not cover the damages caused to the vehicle’s engine due to flooding.

Zero depreciation cover: Some parts of the vehicle may depreciate in the long run, and during the financial settlement, the insurer will not pay the entire value of the car. If you have procured zero depreciation cover, you will be able to receive the full value of your vehicle or parts.

Consumables cover: Basic car insurance does not cover the expenses of consumables, such as lubricants, nuts, and bolts, which are replaced after flood damage. This add-on will help you cover the expenses of consumables along with the basic insurance cover.

Roadside assistance cover: This add-on provides 24x7 emergency roadside assistance, which includes towing services and fuel assistance.

How to claim car insurance for flood damage?

Follow the tips mentioned below to claim car insurance for flood damage.

You must inform the insurance provider about the damages to the car at the earliest. You can call up their customer care number or visit the insurer’s official website.

Next, make sure to click photos and record videos of the damaged vehicle, as the insurance company will ask for proof of the damage.

Collect all the necessary documents related to the vehicle, including your driving license, RC, policy information, etc.

Raise a claim in the company’s portal or mobile application, and submit the necessary documents and information.

Once you have raised the claim, the insurance company will contact you to complete the further procedure.

Conclusion

During the monsoon, avoid taking your car on the flooded roads. If you go out, drive the car in low gear and maintain a low speed. Make sure to test your brakes before you go out. Weather can be unpredictable and cause hefty damage to vehicles parked unprotected in the streets. As a car owner, you must be careful in this situation and purchase comprehensive car insurance to avoid any hassle in times of emergency. As mentioned earlier, you can also avail of add-ons to enhance the scope of coverage.