15th Monsoon Regatta: Telangana sailors reign Under-16 Optimist fleet on Day 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sailors dominated the Under-16 Optimist fleet with Govardhan Pallara and sisters Lahiri Komaravelly and Deekshita Komaravelly all from Udbhav School winning one race each on Day 3 of 15th Monsoon Regatta 2024 in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Govardhan continues his winning spree and is thus well ahead of the second position. With 4 races to go he needs to maintain his composure and stay in top position for an outstanding victory.

Lahiri was the heroine of the day. She had fractured her left arm in an accident having been run over by a vehicle and was out of practice for 2 months. She cajoled her doctor who finally allowed her to participate after she missed the first two races. Lahiri finished first in a race and despite setbacks is commendably positioned at 19th in a 39-sailor fleet.

The winds were light in the first two races but hit 15 knots in the last race giving Deekshita of Telangana a burst of energy and she finished the day with a win In the ILCA4 Boys, Krishna Divaker of TSC Mysore pipped Eklavya Batham of NSS Madhya Pradesh to top the fleet at the end of day 3 with Shashank Batham following closely in second.