40 Indian pugilists gear up for Asian Boxing C’ships

India’s boxing contingent of 40 promising youngsters is ready to make its mark at the Asian U19 and U22 Boxing Championships, which kicks off on July 30 and run until August 12 at the iconic Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tournament, organised by Asian Boxing in association with World Boxing and the Thailand Boxing Association, will bring together 396 boxers from 26 nations. It features two age groups U19 (born between 2007 and 2008) and U22 (born between 2004 and 2006) with both men and women

competing under Olympic-style boxing rules.

The Indian team features a strong mix of talent across both divisions. Leading the charge is three-time Asian Champion and two-time National Champion Vishvanath Suresh, who will be one to watch.

Joining him are national champion Sagar, National Games silver medallist Preet Malik, Khelo India gold medallist and senior nationals performer Suman Kumari, Asian Youth Championship 2024 bronze medallist Yakshika,

They will be joined by multi-time national medallist Nisha, Sub-Junior Nationals 2024 silver medallist Muskan.