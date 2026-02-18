40 lifters qualify for WPC TG Powerlifting C’ship

Hyderabad: A strong 40-member squad from the combined Rangareddy district has been selected for the WPC Telangana Powerlifting Championship following impressive performances at the district-level championship held at BRS Kingdom Fitness Center, Bowrampet, Hyderabad.

Lifters across various weight categories dominated the event, securing medals and qualifying for the state meet. Gold medal winners in the women’s section included S. Tapasya (44 kg), N. Dharani (52 kg), M.S. Kritika (56 kg), B. Shyamala (60 kg), K. Priyanka (67.5 kg), N. Deeksha and K. Hemalatha (75 kg), and Prasanna Lakshmi (82.5 kg). In the men’s category, Sai Harshit (52 kg), Maniteja (56 kg), Manith (67.5 kg), Prashanth (75 kg), Akhilesh Kumar (90 kg) and Vamsi Krishna (100 kg) claimed gold. B Narasimha awarded Rs20,000 cash prizes to Strong Woman title winner S Tapasya and Strong Man title winner S Sai Teja.