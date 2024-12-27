4th Test: Lyon labels Jaiswal run out as 'one of the best barbecues'

Melbourne : Nathan Lyon humorously dubbed Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out as "one of the best barbecues" after the mix-up triggered a late Indian collapse on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the MCG. The incident, which turned a solid Indian reply into a precarious position, could prove to be the defining moment of the Test.

India were cruising at 153/2, with Jaiswal and Kohli compiling a 102-run partnership before disaster struck. In the 43rd over, Jaiswal flicked a delivery from Scott Boland towards Pat Cummins at mid-on and instinctively called for a quick single.

However, Kohli remained stationary at the non-striker’s end, leaving Jaiswal stranded in the middle of the pitch. Cummins swiftly gathered the ball and threw it to Alex Carey, who completed the run-out. The dismissal ended Jaiswal's promising knock of 82 and triggered a collapse that saw India lose three wickets for just six runs in the final 30 minutes of play, leaving them at 164/5 by stumps, trailing Australia’s formidable first-innings total of 474 by 310 runs.

Speaking to ABC, Nathan Lyon expressed both amusement and surprise at the incident. “It was probably one of the best barbecues I’ve seen,” Lyon remarked. “It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there. I know pressure does funny things, and we were able to build that little bit of pressure – that's what it felt like anyway. Silly run-outs are coach killers, aren’t they?”

Jaiswal appeared to signal that the single was his call, while Kohli indicated he never considered the run viable. Kohli, as the senior partner, made no effort to sacrifice his wicket for Jaiswal, who had been the dominant scorer in their partnership.

The mix-up left Jaiswal visibly frustrated as he walked off the field, gesturing towards Kohli in disbelief.

Adding to Kohli’s woes, the Indian talisman edged a wide delivery from Boland to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 36 just seven balls later, compounding India’s troubles. Australia’s relentless strategy of tempting Kohli to poke at deliveries outside the off stump finally paid off, but not before the Jaiswal run-out seemingly altered the match's momentum.

Lyon credited the run-out and the ensuing collapse for swinging the match firmly in Australia’s favour. “Those last few overs were huge for us,” Lyon added. “Breaking that partnership was key, and then to get Virat out soon after – it felt like the momentum was back with us.”

Scott Boland, playing in front of his home crowd, was instrumental in Australia's success in the final hour, claiming both Kohli and nightwatchman Akash Deep to finish the day with figures of 2 for 24.