8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament

Eight-year-old national level chess player Jasveen Kaur (FIDE ID 33396973) was prevented by K S Prasad, President of the Telangana State Chess Association from participating in the Under 11 Girls Telangana Selections Chess Tournament, which was conducted in yoga hall, from August 18-20 at LB Stadium, Hyderabad.



It is alleged that Prasad took such a step as the child’s father Rishpal Singh, an International level chess player, Fide master and FIDE trainer) has raised questions in the past against the Telanagana State Chess Association for failing to provide basic facilities to the players.

Parents/players of Telangana chess fraternity held silent protest boycotted of the Round 2 by 45 minutes and the timely intervention by Dr. Ediga Anjaneya Goud (Chairman of Sports authority of Telangana State), Ravinder Singh (Chairman of TSCSCL), Bharat Singh Chauhan (Deputy President of Asian Chess Federation) made Prasad realise his blunder and reverted the decision.

Jasveen Kaur was cleared to participate from Day 2, but the damage was already done as the 8 year old missed day 1 rounds apart from the unwanted trauma she underwent.

The parents of Jasveen Kaur have demanded an unconditional apology letter from K S Prasad for his unacceptable behavior in preventing their child from participating in the tournament and they firmly believe that no child should never be denied an opportunity to participate in any tournament.