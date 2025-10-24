Abrar’s record 6-wkt haul bring opposite team to knees

Adding another feather in his cap, Hyderabad’s emerging bowler Abrar Mohiuddin sets a record by pulling out six wickets in a two day league match that began at ECIL, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The league match was played under the banner of Hyderabad Cricket Association. While playing for Sportive CC against Deccan Arsenal on Thursday, Md.AbrarMohiuddin took six wickets that helped his team win the match by 10 wickets. Although the match was set to be played for two days, the Sportive CC packed out the whole opposite side to just 173 runs in 45.5 overs. Stepping into the field later, the winning team successfully chased the target in just 19.4 overs.

Abrar, the emerging right arm fast bowler from Hyderabad, bowled 9.5 overs to secure a record of six wickets spell with two maidens and 39 runs. Earlier, while batting for his team, Abrarmade hit 97 and 29 runs in two consecutive matches of the current league.

Also, Abrar emerged as top scorer in this league with 22 wickets in six matches. He played Ranji trophy for three consecutive series in the year 2021, 2022 and 2023.