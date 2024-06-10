Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid to skip Club World Cup 2025

New Delhi : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a bold announcement, stating that the team will not be participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

The side is coming off their 15th Champions League victory, which earned them a chance to play in the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

"FIFA can forget about that. Footballers and clubs will not participate in that tournament. A single Madrid match is worth 20 million Euros, and FIFA wants to give us that figure for the entire tournament: negative. Like us, several clubs will reject the invitation,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Il Giornale.



The Club World Cup has introduced a new format in which 32 teams from around the world, including the top 12 teams in Europe, are scheduled to compete in the new tournament, which is scheduled to take place in June and July of 2025. Many clubs have criticised this decision, with the players’ workload and playing days already being higher than ever due to the new UEFA Champions League format.

Ancelotti went on to talk about Toni Kroos, who played his final game for the Los Blancos at Wembley in the UCL final. He also suggested that the doors of the club will always remain open for the German midfield maestro.

"I already told Toni Kroos, if he changes his mind, maybe in the next months, just one phone call and we start again!," he added.

Kroos is one of the most decorated players in football history, and he will be remembered for his impeccable vision and reading of the game. He has won every trophy that has ever been available to him; the only trophy that remains is the European Championship.

The 34-year-old is currently on national duty with Germany as he prepares for one last tournament before hanging up his boots.