Anish Bhanwala, Rhythm Sangwan win bronze in Changwon Shooting World Cup

Teenage shooters Anish Bhanwala and Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the 25 rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo emerged victorious 16-12 over Czech Republic's Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky in the bronze medal match. This was Anish and Rhythm's second medal as a pair in the ISSF Shooting World Cup, after having won the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event at the Cairo World Cup in March this year.

India currently tops the medal's tally at the Changwon World Cup with 14 medals that include 5 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.