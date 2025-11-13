Arjun, Pragga, Hari head to tiebreak in 4th round

Panaji: Grandmaster (GM) Arjun Erigaisi and GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa played out solid draws while Pentala Harikrishna saved the day after finding himself in a difficult position to head into a tiebreak in the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Erigaisi accepted a draw after 36 moves against the experienced GM Peter Leko of Hungary with white pieces, Praggnanandhaa split the point after 30 moves against GM Daniil Dubov, while Harikrishna also drew after 38 moves with GM Nils Grandelius of Sweden.

GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, who won with black pieces on Tuesday, became the first player to advance to the Round of 16 after he went for a threefold repetition and took a draw against GM Alexey Sarana in 20 moves. He will now face the winner of the match between Harikrishna and Grandelius.

Also advancing to the next round was two-time champion GM Levon Aronian after he drew the second game in 35 moves with black against GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek.

Among the five Indians in fray in the fourth round, all eyes were on Arjun and Praggnanandhaa on the top boards.

Erigaisi opted for the Nimzo Indian opening with white against Leko and looked like he was prepared quite well as he gained time on the clock after 16 moves. But the Hungarian defended resolutely, and the highest-ranked Indian opted to trade queens on the 20th move after thinking for 26 moves. He tried to push ahead thereafter but could not find a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, world junior champion Pranav V, playing black, was knocked out of the tournament after he lost the second game against GM Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan in 38 moves.

India results (Round 4, Game 2):

GM Arjun Erigaisi drew with GM Peter Leko (HUN) (1:1 aggregate)

GM Daniil Dubov (FID) drew with GM R Praggnanandhaa (1:1 aggregate)

GM P Harikrishna drew with GM Nils Grandelius (SWE) (1:1 aggregate)

GM Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) beat GM Pranav V. (1.5:0.5 aggregate)

GM Karthik Venkataraman lost to GM Le Quang Liem (VIE) (0.5:1.5 aggregate).