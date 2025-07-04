Aryna storms into next round

London: Aryna Sabalenka joked that she’d love it if the upsets at Wimbledon would stop, which makes sense, given that she is ranked No. 1.

She’s also the only one of the five top-seeded women still in the bracket after No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, last year’s runner-up, followed No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 5 Zheng Qinwen on the way out.

Sabalenka was two points from dropping the opening set of her second-round match three times on Wednesday before asserting herself for a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzkova.

In all, a record-tying 23 seeded players — 10 women, 13 men — were gone by the end of Day 2, equaling the most at any Grand Slam event in the past 25 years. Five more women joined them by losing Wednesday: Paolini, No. 12 Diana Shnaider, No. 21 Beatriz Haddad Maia, No. 22 Donna Vekic and No. 29 Leylah Fernandez.

“Of course you’re going to know the overall picture,” Sabalenka said, then added with a chuckle: “I hope it’s no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean.”

She is a three-time Grand Slam champion, with all of those titles coming on hard courts at the Australian Open or U.S. Open. She also was the runner-up to Gauff at the clay-court French Open last month — drawing criticism from some over her post-match comments, a flap she and Gauff set aside via social media videos last week — but hasn’t been past the semifinals on the grass of the All England Club.

A year ago, Sabalenka was forced to miss Wimbledon because of an injured shoulder.

The record-breaking heat of the first two days gave way to rain that delayed the start of play on smaller courts for about two hours, along with temperatures that dropped from above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) to below 68 F (20 C).

At Centre Court, the 48th-ranked Bouzkova went ahead 6-5 in the first set with the match’s initial service break thanks to a double-fault by Sabalenka. Bouzkova served for that set, and was two points away from it at 30-15 in that game, again at 30-all, then once more at deuce.