Live
- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
Just In
Asian Games: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event
Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, here on Friday.
Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, here on Friday.
Aishwary displayed an impressive comeback, moving up from fifth place to secure the silver medal with a score of 459.7.
Swapnil was leading with 310.8 points after the kneeling and prone shots. Meanwhile, Aishwary was fifth with 306.4 points.
In the standing position, Swapnil continued to be on top before falling down to fifth after a terrible 7.6 shot, missing out on a medal with a fourth-place finish (438.9 points).
Earlier today, Swapnil and Aishwary, alongside Akhil Sheoran, clinched the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team shooting gold medal with a world record score at the Asian Games 2023.
Aishwary's silver medal helped India achieve its highest-ever tally of 18 medals in shooting.