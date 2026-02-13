  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Asian Shooting C’ship: Aishwary Tomar leads Indian clean sweep

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 12:07 PM IST
Asian Shooting C’ship: Aishwary Tomar leads Indian clean sweep
X

New Delhi: World championship silver medallist Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beat teammate Niraj Kumar to clinch gold with a world record, as India swept the podium in the 50m rifle 3-positions event on the penultimate day of the Asian Championship here on Thursday.

Aishwary, who signed off 2025 on a high by clinching Asian Championship gold in Kazakhstan along with silver medals at the World Championships and the World Cup Finals, carried that momentum into the new year.

Tags

Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarWorld Record GoldIndia Podium SweepShooting ChampionshipAsian Shooting Championship50m Rifle Three Positions EventIndian Shooting
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telangana Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins across the state

Telangana Municipal elections results live updates: Counting begins across the state

National News

More
Share it
X