Australia rest Test regulars for Pakistan series, no captain named yet

Hyderabad: Australia have chosen to rest regular Test playing cricketers for the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan, starting on November 4, 2024. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Pat Cummins are some of the players who have been rested, giving them a chance to focus on the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts after the Pakistan series.

Australia and Pakistan play three ODIs from November 4, 2024, followed by three T20 internationals. The Pakistan series concludes on November 18 and the first of the five Test matches against India starts on November 22 in Perth.



Since there is a less gap between the two series, the selectors have chosen to pick a relatively new team, without naming a captain still, for the series against Pakistan. This will ensure the Test regulars are fit and raring to go in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



The Australian squad for the Pakistan series does have some big names in Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie but none of them have never captained Australia in any format of the game.



However, many of the big names in the squad have been regular captains in the Big Bash League, leading their respective franchises.



The Australian squad also sees fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis recover from their injuries. While Bartlett and Johnson have recovered from side strains, Ellis has recovered from a hamstring injury.



Australian cricket team’s chief selector George Bailey said it was good to have the services of the three players who have completely recovered from injuries. “It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup. It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past,” he added.



The Australian team will be coached by Andre Borovec, who coached the side for five T20 internationals against India in December last year.



Australia T20I squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

