Avanthi Degree College clinch Osmania University Netball Title

Avanthi Degree College players celebrate after defeating Badruka College 9–4 in the final of the Osmania University Inter-College Netball Championship at Government Junior College, Kachiguda, on Thursday.

Prashanth Kumar starred with six goals for the champions, while Slokh scored three for Badruka. The two-day championship was organized by Avanthi Degree and PG College. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Prof B Sunil Kumar, Prof K Deepla, Prof S Jagan Mohan and Dr Balraj were present. Dr Someshwar Rao, Organising Secretary, welcomed the guests.