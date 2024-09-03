Bangladesh beat Pakistan in second Test, win series 2-0

Bangladesh registered their first-ever series win over Pakistan after winning the second Test match six wickets in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The win marked a 2-0 series triumph for Bangladesh.

Chasing 185 to win, Bangladesh won the match in the second session of the fifth day to humble the home team. They won the first Test at the same venue by 10 wickets.



The Bangladesh batters – led by Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) – scripted a comeback for an ages as they helped Bangladesh recover from a precarious 26/6 in their first innings after bowling Pakistan out for 274.



The 165-run partnership between Das and Miraz for the seventh wicket lifted Bangladesh to 262, just 12 runs behind Pakistan’s first innings score.



Hasan Mahmud (5/43) and Nahid Rana (4/44) then blew Pakistan away with their fiery bowling as the home team crumbled to just 172 runs in their second innings, leaving Bangladesh to score 185 for a famous win.



The Bangladesh top-order did not fumble this time around and overhauled the target with more than one session to spare on the fifth and final day.



In the first innings, Miraz picked up five wickets for 61 runs and Taskin Ahmed chipped with 3/57 as Pakistan were bowled out for 274 with Saim Ayub top scoring with 58. Captain Shan Masood scored 57 and Salman Agha scored 54 in the first innings.



The win also extended Pakistan’s miserable home record of losing 10 matches on the trot. The last time Pakistan won a Test match at home was against South Africa in 2021 at Rawalpindi.

This series is Shan Masood’s second Test series defeat in as many series he has captained after having lost to Australia 3-0.

Meanwhile, this was Bangladesh’s second bilateral series triumph of two or more Test matches away from home. Their first win came against the West Indies in 2009.



Both Bangladesh and Pakistan are at seventh and eighth respectively in the World Test Championship standings.

