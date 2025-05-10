BCCI suspends IPL 2025 amid tensions with Pak

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2025 has been suspended following a sharp escalation in military tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision came a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts in nearby regions of Jammu and Pathankot. Spectators were evacuated amid fears of a possible strike and the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was also seen helping with the evacuation process on Thursday.



