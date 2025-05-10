Live
- City over the moon as curtains for Miss World pageant to go up today
- 3-day pearl and gem fair begins
- Nadda chairs high-level meet on health infrastructure
- CM Revanth to announce EAPCET-2025 results tomorrow
- Govt to hire 5,000 civil engrs for Bhu Bharati services across State
- Secretariat staff takes out solidarity rally
- Complete houses for poor by June: Minister Kolusu
- As mercury rises, so does the demand for black tints
- Special prayers offered for India’s victory
- Tummala sets 4-month deadline for Yathalakunta tunnel completion
BCCI suspends IPL 2025 amid tensions with Pak
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2025 has been suspended following a sharp escalation in military tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The decision came a day after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts in nearby regions of Jammu and Pathankot. Spectators were evacuated amid fears of a possible strike and the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was also seen helping with the evacuation process on Thursday.
