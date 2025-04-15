Bengaluru FC file complaint after firecracker incident during ISL final injures fan, club owner

New Delhi: Bengaluru FC have condemned the "reckless and cowardly" act of hurling live firecracker into the stands during Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata and filed a formal complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) .

The incident left multiple individuals injured. One BFC supporter sustained an injury to the eye that required treatment. While other supporters, including club owner Parth Jindal, suffered burns and bruises.

"Bengaluru Football Club filed a formal complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) after a firecracker was hurled into the away section during the Indian Super League 2024-25 final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday," the club said in a statement.

"The club has lodged a formal complaint with the AIFF and the FSDL and is working closely with the Federation and the League to ensure that the incident is addressed and dealt with in a manner that sets a precedent for fan safety norms in stadiums.

"Such actions not only endanger lives but go against the very spirit of our beautiful game. Stadiums should be a safe space now and always. Such acts have no place in football, or anywhere," it added.

After the incident, the club owner took to social media to share details of the incident and said, "Have just been hit with a firecracker at the stadium while I’m cheering for my boys @bengalurufc is this the security we can expect in an ISL final in Kolkata?"

In another post he wrote, "Proud of @bengalurufc -we believe in sportsmanship ! Felt alarmed that firecrackers were allowed in the stadium @MamataOfficial @DrSanjivGoenka @sajjanjindal."