BGT: 'Rohit is short of confidence with self-doubts', opines Manjrekar

New Delhi: As the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) approaches, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has cautioned under fire skipper Rohit Sharma to reconsider his aggressive batting style against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

Sharma, who has been struggling for consistency in Test cricket this year, needs to recalibrate his approach to make a meaningful contribution to India’s campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently tied at 1-1.

Rohit’s form in Test cricket has been underwhelming in 2024. From 13 matches, he averages a modest 26.39, a sharp decline from his usually reliable standards. He missed the first Test of the series due to the birth of his second child but returned for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, only to score a meagre nine runs across two innings. In Brisbane’s rain-affected third Test, he batted at No. 6 and managed just 10 runs in his sole outing.

"He has got that big game. In South Africa, he had that one innings where it was a small target and they went after the bowling, and Rohit Sharma looked really good. But in a Test match in Australia with the kind of bowlers he is contended with, all bowling superbly, it is not easy to take those guys on because his shots are really high-risk shots. He tried that in the home series against New Zealand as well, just to put the bowlers off but got out playing the attacking shot," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

While Rohit started the year strongly in the home series against England, his form took a significant hit during the Bangladesh series in September and the subsequent New Zealand series.

“He is short of confidence with self-doubts. And it was a bit of a rude shock when he played in that home series against New Zealand and his defence was getting breached on Indian pitches," Manjrekar added.

According to Manjrekar, Sharma’s inability to focus on a solid defensive foundation is costing him dearly in Test cricket. He compared Rohit’s current struggles to his performances during the 2021 England tour, where he batted with remarkable discipline and a defence-orientated approach.

In 2021, Rohit had an exceptional Test series in England, scoring runs at a strike rate of 42. Manjrekar praised that series as a testament to Rohits's potential as a disciplined Test batter.

"I remember commentating on that series (2021 England) and kept saying 'this is Pujara-like', the way he was grinding away. And I thought it was the rebirth of Rohit Sharma, the Test cricketer, who got those two centuries in his first two Tests. I also felt this is his true calling; this is what he loves to do - which is playing for time like a typical Mumbai batter," he said.

However, Manjrekar pointed out that Rohit has been unable to replicate that form and approach in recent matches. “Now when he has to bring that game back, he just can't find the defensive game...," Manjrekar concluded.

With the series level at 1-1 and two Tests to play, India will face Australia for the fourth Test at MCG starting on Thursday.