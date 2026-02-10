BIG U-TURN: India-Pak T20 WC match on

Mumbai: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is on, according to sources.

As per the latest update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has relented after its government had earlier decided to boycott the February 15 Group A match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament for refusing to travel to India for their matches.

The development came a day after the PCB, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC) met in Lahore as part of ongoing negotiations.