Bopanna bids farewell to tennis after two-decade on Tour
New Delhi: Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, one of only four Indians to win a Grand Slam title, on Saturday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a career spanning more than two decades on the challenging ATP Tour.
The 45-year-old Bopanna’s final appearance on the Tour came at the Paris Masters, where he partnered Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, losing in the opening round earlier this week.
In an emotional statement titled “A Goodbye… But Not The End,” Bopanna said he was “officially hanging up racquet,” reflecting on a journey that took him from his hometown of Coorg to the biggest arenas in world tennis. “Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world—it all feels surreal,” Bopanna wrote.
Bopanna had ended his India career after the Paris Olympics last year. He had announced his retirement from Davis Cup in 2023, playing his last tie against Morocco in Lucknow.