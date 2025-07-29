Bouchard, Raducanu and Osaka advance to second round of Canadian Open

Montreal: The 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, who announced earlier this month that the Canadian Open will be her final career tournament, defeated Emiliana Arango in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in Tuesday (IST).

The former World No. 5, who last played a tour-level main draw match in 2023, is playing on a wild card -- and currently doesn't have a ranking in the WTA Rankings.

She will next play No. 17 seed Belinda Bencic

In the second-round meeting. Bouchard's victory was the 300th match win of her career -- though she hopes it won't be the last one. She has never beaten Bencic in three prior matches, according to WTA stats.

I'm so proud of how I competed and stayed focused throughout the whole match and fought. It was a physical battle, a mental battle, and it just felt amazing to play in Montreal in front of everyone," Bouchard said.

Meanwhile, two Grand Slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, picked up straight-sets wins in the first round.

Raducanu continued her solid start to the North American summer hard-court season by defeating Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse

6-2, 6-4.

Up to World No.33 in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, Raducanu reached her first semifinal of the season last week on the hard courts of Washington, D.C. She picked up another summertime victory in Montreal, beating Ruse in 1 hour and 37 minutes of play.

In the second round, Raducanu will take on No.32 seed Peyton Stearns of the United States, who had a first-round bye as a seeded player.

In the following match on Montreal's Centre Court, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka of Japan defeated Canadian qualifier Ariana Arseneault 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Osaka will take on No. 13 seed Liudmila Samsonova

in the second round. They have split their four previous meetings -- but Osaka has won both of their hard-court encounters.