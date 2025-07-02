Branthwaite signs long-term deal with Everton

Liverpool: Jarrad Branthwaite has committed his long-term future to Everton by signing a new five-year contract with the Club until the end of June 2030.

The England international, who turned 23 last week, joined the Blues from hometown club Carlisle United in January 2020 and, following loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, has been a key part of the Toffees’ defence for the past two seasons.

Speaking to evertontv after putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal, Branthwaite said, “I’m over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about.

“The trust the Club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.Branthwaite formed part of Everton’s backline that has ended each of the past two Premier League campaigns with the fourth-best defensive record in England’s top flight.

He was voted the Club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season following a breakthrough campaign for the Men’s Senior Team in 2023/24, and reclaimed the Young Player of the Season accolade last term with 89 per cent of the fan vote.

“I know the Club. I feel loved by the players – we’ve got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I’ve seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them. And, obviously, with the new stadium we’ve got here, the new ownership and the new manager, it's an exciting project and it's something I want to be part of.

“Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we’re all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season," he added.