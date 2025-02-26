Brentford's Justin Cochrane joins Tuchel’s England coaching staff

London: Brentford's assistant coach Justin Cochrane has been added to Thomas Tuchel’s England senior men's coaching staff. He will continue his role with the first team, a position he has held since July 2022, undertaking both roles in a dual capacity.

“It’s an honour to be asked to work for the senior men’s national team. This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I’m extremely grateful to Brentford for allowing me to take on this role.

“I’m looking forward to working with the players, meeting the staff and stepping out at Wembley. Most of all, I’m looking forward to helping this very talented group achieve its goals," said Cochrane upon joining the national team.

Following a 13-year playing career, Cochrane took his first steps into coaching at the top level when he joined Tottenham Hotspur’s academy setup in 2009. His initial role as under-11s head coach led to involvement with the U12s, U14s, U16s and then the U23s during a nine-year stint in north London.

Cochrane then spent three years with the FA as he completed his UEFA Pro Licence. He was head coach of the 2020/21 under-17s cohort, having taken charge of the same group for the previous two years, but was unable to lead the side in any competitive games due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In June 2021, after a short period with AFC Wimbledon’s first-team coaching staff in League One, Cochrane became head of player development and coaching at Manchester United.

Cochrane spent a year with the Red Devils, mainly working with their under-17 to under-23 players. It was a season that concluded with United lifting the FA Youth Cup.