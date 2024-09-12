Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash

New Delhi: India fast bowler Akash Deep has hailed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying “he has been uniquely crafted by God” and it’s really tough to follow his actions.

Akash made his memorable Test debut in February against England in Ranchi, where Rahul Dravid handed him his cap. He made everyone take notice with a fiery opening spell. With impressive performances in red-ball cricket, he now earned a spot in the 16-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.“This is a huge responsibility that I have been given, allowing me to serve my team. Shami bhai is currently injured... I see this as a responsibility and am trying my best to live up to the faith that the selectors and BCCI management have placed in me,” Akash Deep told IANS on his selection to the Indian squad. Asked about his inspiration behind his fast bowling, Akash Deep said, “I don’t follow just one bowler too much”, and hailed Bumrah as a unique bowler while admitting that he can’t learn everything from him as he is tough to follow.

“Every bowler in the world has their own unique action and technique, and each one is great in their own way. I follow Rabada a bit, and Bumrah is a legend. It’s hard to follow him. ‘Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag hi bana k bheja hai (He has been uniquely crafted by God), and I can’t learn everything from him. I also observe Siraj and learn from him. I pick up small things from various bowlers, but I don’t follow just one bowler too much,” said Akash Deep.