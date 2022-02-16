Chess selection tournaments held

Hyderabad: For the 7th Telangana State senior chess championship-2022 a selection tournament for National Senior Chess Championship- 2022 was completed at Yoga Hall, L B Stadium.

Senior chess player of Telangana State and Union Bank of India player J. Ramakrishna (Hyderabad District) who hails from a well-known chess-playing family clinched the title with 8 points. ,He with all his experience and great expertise managed to top new generation of chess kids like Imrose, Adireddy Arjun, Dhruva Thota, Sricharan, Sriram Adharsha, Chidvilas Sai, Challa Saharsh and many talented Telangana chess child prodigies. After a long time it was a great achievement by a senior chess player in our State.

Also, the 7th Telangana State Women Chess Championship was concluded at Wushu Hall, LB Stadium. Keerthi Ganta Of Pragathi Central School proved her authority over Telangana Women Chess and won the title convincingly. On second board, Abhirami Madabhushi opened with e4 against senior skilled Shaati Majumder who countered with Caro-cann Defence Classical variation. Finally at 28th move they drew the match and both were selected for Nationals.